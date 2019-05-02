Wentz Flirts with Perfect Game in 2-1 Win over Jacksonville

PEARL, MS - Joey Wentz retired the first 18 Jacksonville batters on Thursday night, losing a perfect game bid in the seventh inning, but ending up with 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball and his first Double-A victory. The Mississippi Braves (12-13) won their second straight over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (10-17) at Trustmark Park, 2-1.

The offense handed Wentz a lead right away on Thursday night, scoring first for an eighth straight game. Drew Waters opened the first inning with a hit for the seventh consecutive game, extending his hitting streak. Waters' single was followed by a double from Cristian Pache, his 14th extra-base hit on the year. Ryan Casteel brought home Waters with a groundout and Mississippi led 1-0.

Connor Lien began the bottom of the second inning with a single and promptly stole second base. He moved to third base on a groundout by Luis Valenzuela and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Ray-Patrick Didder.

The 2-0 lead was more than enough for Wentz (W, 1-1). The 21-year-old left-hander walked Magneuris Sierra to begin the seventh inning to halt the perfect game and then Corey Bird singled to left-center breaking up the no-hit bid. Wentz minimized the threat and retired the next three batters to strand both runners on base.

Wentz had allowed a career-high seven runs and eight hits in his previous start on April 26 at Mobile but turned in arguably his best career start on Thursday. Wentz allowed just one hit over 7.0 shutout innings, the longest outing by an M-Braves starting pitcher this season, striking out five and walking one on 94 pitches.

Huascar Ynoa (S, 1) took over for Wentz in the eighth inning and struck out one over a 1-2-3 inning. The hard-throwing 20-year-old gave up a run but struck out two in the ninth to record his first professional save.

The 20-year-old duo of Waters and Pache continue to move up the Southern League leaderboard in most offensive categories. Pache ranks second in the league in batting at .337 and Waters is third at .333. Waters leads the league with 15 extra-base hits and Pache is second with 14.

The M-Braves will go for the series win on Friday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.95) makes the start for Mississippi against Jacksonville RHP Robert Dugger. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

