Barons Score Early as Lookouts Sputter

May 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





In front of over 7,000 fans, the Barons scored with a home run in the second inning and added what they would need for the 4-2 win with three in the third. Catcher Yermin Mercedes blasted a 408 foot home run in the third inning and added a sac-fly for two of the four Barons runs. Lookouts meanwhile didn't get started until the fifth inning with their two runs. Jose Siri would triple in Mitch Nay after he had walked and Taylor Trammell would sac-fly Alfredo Rodriguez home after his base hit earlier in the inning. That would end the scoreing as the Lookouts left nine stranded over the next four innings. Game three of the series Friday sends Lookouts RHP-Rob Wooten (1-1,5.85) to face RHP-Bernardo Flores (1-3,2.77) in the 8:05 EDT game. Follow the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com beginning at 7:50 EDT.

