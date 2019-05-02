Wahoos Blanked 1-0 by Biloxi in Thursday Evening Loss

The Blue Wahoos fell for the third straight game, their longest losing streak of the season, losing 1-0 to Biloxi on Thursday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jorge Alcala bounced back from a pair of tough starts and provided the Wahoos with 5.0 shutout innings, striking out eight and walking none. Opposing him on the mound for Biloxi, Trey Supak was just as good, throwing 5.0 as well and allowing just one hit while striking out four.

On offense, the Blue Wahoos got their first hit of the game in the first inning, when Jaylin Davis lined a single to left. Pensacola didn't have another hit until the eighth inning when Davis again singled, this time up the middle. They'd have just one additional hit, an eighth inning single by Luis Arraez.

After five strong innings by Alcala, RHP Jeff Ames threw 2.0 hitless innings of relief, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

RHP Cody Stashak followed in eighth inning. He ran into trouble quickly, allowing a single to the first batter he faced and hitting the second. A bunt moved both runners over. With runners on second and third, a passed ball by Caleb Hamilton allowed what proved to be the games only run to score. Stashak struck out the next two batters to escape the jam with just one run allowed.

The Blue Wahoos threatened in the home half of the eighth. Ernie De La Trinidad led off the frame with a walk and moved to second on a sac bunt by Jordan Gore. Arraez then lined a single into left that advanced De La Trinidad to third. With the tying run at third, Biloxi reliever Daniel Brown used a strike out and a ground out to get out of the frame with Biloxi's lead still intact.

Shuckers closer Nate Griep retired the side in order to earn his fifth save of the season.

The loss drops Pensacola's record to 17-10 while Biloxi improves to 14-13 with the win. The two teams will play game three of their five-game set tomorrow evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium with Twins top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol (2-0, 2.30 ERA) scheduled to pitch for Pensacola. First pitch will be at 6:05 PM.

