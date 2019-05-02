Top Prospect Alex Kirilloff to Join Blue Wahoos Active Roster

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lineup will receive a major addition on Thursday. The Minnesota Twins announced today that top prospect outfielder Alex Kirilloff will be activated from the injured list (wrist) to join the Blue Wahoos active roster for tonight's game.

Ranked as the #2 prospect in the Minnesota Twins system and the #8 overall prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline, Kirilloff joins the Blue Wahoos following an eye-popping 2018 season during which he combined to hit .348 with 20 home runs and 101 runs batted with A-Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers. For his efforts in 2018, Kirilloff was the recipient of numerous honors including the Minor League Baseball Breakout Prospect of the Year, the Midwest League Player of the Year, a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star selection, a Baseball America Minor League All-Star selection, and the Sherry Robertson Award as the Twins Minor League Player of the Year.

Kirilloff will be available to speak to the media following Blue Wahoos Batting Practice this afternoon, likely at or around 4:30 PM. Today's availability will be held as a group interview and individual interviews will not be granted during this afternoon's session.

The addition of Kirilloff is one of a bevy of roster moves for the Blue Wahoos today. After a tremendous start to the season, starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 0.60 ERA) has been promoted to AAA-Rochester. Pitcher Andro Cutura was placed on the 7-day injured list. Pitcher Dusten Knight was placed on the restricted list. Starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (3-0, 0.40 ERA) and pitcher Alex Phillips (0-1, 0.00 ERA) join the Pensacola roster from the Fort Myers Miracle (High-A).

