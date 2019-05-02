Michael Kohn Named BC Relief Pitcher of the Month

MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson Generals RHP Michael Kohn has been named the BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month for April.

Kohn, 32, earned the honor following 10 scoreless outings for the Generals (11.2 IP) which featured six saves, six walks, and 21 strikeouts. His 11.2 IP tied for the longest scoreless streak in the league last month, while his .081 opponents' batting average (3-for-37) was the lowest among all pitchers who threw more than five innings in April.

When pitching with the lead, Kohn was nearly untouchable; allowing only two hits and five walks while striking out 15 batters in 7.2 innings of work. In 2.0 IP with the game tied, Kohn allowed no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Kohn in the 13th round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft out of the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. The Camden, South Carolina native made his major league debut with Los Angeles on July 26, 2010. From 2015-18, Kohn threw just 29.2 innings due to rotator cuff surgery and nerve damage in his throwing arm. After throwing in front of major league scouts this past offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league contract and assigned him to Jackson at the conclusion of spring training.

The Southern League - BC® Relief Pitcher of the Month is presented by BC® Powder, a well-known brand throughout the Southeast and the Official Pain Reliever of the Southern League. The award is given to the league's most outstanding relief pitcher over the past month based on both statistical success and situational prowess.

