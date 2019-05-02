Generals Gameday: May 2 at Tennessee (DH)

May 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (13-11)

vs. Tennessee Smokies (12-12)

Thursday, May 2 | 5:30 pm CT | Smokies Stadium

Game 25 & 26 | Road Game 16 & 17 | First Half Game 25 & 26

Generals Starters: RHP Bud Jeter (G1) & RHP Bo Takahashi (G2)

Opponent Starters: RHP Brad Markey (G1) & LHP Justin Steele (G2)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, got the business end of a broken-bat single on Wednesday night, falling to Tennessee 3-2 in ten innings. The victory by the Smokies (12-12) spared them from an unlikely defeat after they no-hit the Generals (13-11) through the first six innings. Jackson is now 0-3 in extra innings.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bud Jeter will take the ball in the resumption of a suspended game from April 19, coming off three consecutive scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Jeter has not pitched in a starting role since his rookie season in 2013. He's opposed by Brad Markey, who has pitched sparingly this year for Tennessee and will be available to continue his outing in a game he previously started. Bo Takahashi and Justin Steele will square off in the second game, a seven-inning contest. Takahashi has not thrown more than four innings in either of his last two outings. Steele has pitched only twice this year, throwing 1.1 IP most recently last Friday with 5 earned runs allowed.

KOHN WITH A "W": Generals right-hander Michael Kohn struck out 21 batters in the month of April, and his dominance out of the bullpen won him recognition from the Southern League as the BC (R) Powder Relief Pitcher of the Month. He's the second consecutive SL Relief Pitcher of the Month, joining Kevin Ginkel after Ginkel won the award last August.

