BayBears Bounce Back to Beat Biscuits

May 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, grabbed an early lead and relied on dominant pitching to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits 3-1 Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium.

Matt Ball (1-1) became the first BayBears pitcher to record a quality start. Ball tossed a season-high six scoreless innings and struck out six batters in his first win since his Double-A debut last year on August 14.

Julian Leon got the scoring started for Mobile (12-14) with his first Double-A home run, a two-run blast to left field off Biscuits opener Dalton Moats (1-1) in the top of the second. Brandon Marsh matched his career-high with a four-hit game and added a run of insurance with an RBI double in the sixth.

Adrian Almeida tossed a scoreless seventh inning, and Zac Ryan recorded his second save. (16-10) broke up the shutout bid in the ninth with a Miles Mastrobuoni RBI single, but Ryan struck out two batters and left two runners stranded.

The BayBears continue the five-game road series against Montgomery Friday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley (1-1, 3.48 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Kenny Rosenberg (1-0, 2.70 ERA) for the Biscuits. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Montgomery feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

