Stellar Pitching Leads Smokies to Thursday Sweep

May 2, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (14-12) swept the Jackson Generals (13-13) Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Game one was a resumption of a suspended game from April 19, the Smokies won 5-1. In game two, the Smokies picked up a 5-2 win. RHP Brad Markey (W, 1-0) started the suspended game, and went a career-high 7.1 innings, allowing just one run. LHP Justin Steele started the night cap, he allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings with four strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

Game one was started on 4/19, suspended in the bottom of the third, and resumed Thursday night with the Smokies leading 2-1. Jared Young started on first and stole second with one out. After Robel Garcia struck out, P.J. Higgins walked to extend the inning. Roberto Caro drove in both runners with a two-out, two-run double to extend the lead to 4-1.

Young's RBI-single in the fifth rounded out the scoring at 5-1. RHP Brad Markey earned his first win of the season. Having started the game in April, he ended up tossing a career-high 7.2 innings, allowing five hits, one run, and striking out eight. RHP Matt Peacock (L, 0-2) took the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings back on 4/19.

Charcer Burks walked to leadoff game two. After a pair of groundouts moved Burks to third, Higgins hit an RBI-single to center field to put the Smokies on the board. Higgins went to second on Vimael Machin's single, and scored on Jhonny Pereda's double. Machin was thrown out at the plate trying to score as well.

Burks was hit to open up the third, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on Machin's two-out, RBI-double. Christian Donahue tripled and scored on Burks' RBI-groundout in the fourth to extend the Smokies lead to 4-0. Garcia scored on on LHP Junior Garcia's wild pitch to run the score to 5-0.

Jackson scored both their runs in the top of the seventh off LHP Manuel Rondon. Andy Young drew a walk with the bases loaded for the first run, and Pavin Smith hit a sacrifice fly to round out the scoring at 5-2. Jamie Westbrook stood at the plate with two outs representing the tying run, but flied out to left to end the game.

RHP Bailey Clark (W, 1-0) did not allow a run over 1.1 innings for his first win. RHP Bo Takahashi (L, 2-2) suffered the loss, he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 3.1 innings.

The Smokies and Generals continue their series Friday night at 7 PM ET. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-3, 5.18) will start for the Smokies against RHP Emilio Vargas (1-0, 3.38), who gets the ball for the Generals.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.