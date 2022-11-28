Weekly Report: November 28, 2022

November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers battled through a jam-packed holiday week, taking home five of a possible eight points across the four-game set.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

11-5-2-1

Home record

7-2-1-0

Road record

4-3-1-1

Last week's record

2-1-1-0

Last 10 games

6-3-1-0

Division Standings

4th

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

5th

Checkers 5, Penguins 4 (SO)

Checkers 2, Penguins 5

Checkers 3, Comets 2 (OT)

Checkers 2, Comets 3 (OT)

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Zac Dalpe

3g, 0a

2nd Star

Grigori Denisenko

1g, 3a, 1SGW

1st Star

Michael Del Zotto

1g, 4a

QUICK HITS

FREE HOCKEY

Three of Charlotte's four games this week took more than 60 minutes to decide, with the Checkers picking up victories in two of them - one via overtime and one via a shootout. The Checkers have now had nine of their 19 games played this season go to overtime - the highest number in the AHL - and they are 6-3 in those instances. In fact, of Charlotte's 25 points in the standings thus far, 15 have come via an overtime game.

The Checkers already have as many overtime & shootout wins this season as they had all of last season, and they are four shy of tying the franchise record for a single season - set in 2012-13 and matched in 2015-16. The most times they have gone to overtime in a season is 18, a record hit in each of those campaigns as well.

DEL ZOTTO DELIVERS

Michael Del Zotto has been pouring in the production from the blue line as of late. The veteran defenseman is riding a five-game point streak - the longest by any Checker this season - and has amassed six points (1g, 5a) over that stretch. Del Zotto also celebrated a milestone on Saturday as he skated in his 800th pro game.

DALPE LIGHTS THE LAMP

After leading the team in goals last season, Zac Dalpe has shown no signs of slowing down this year. The captain has a goal in four of his last five games - including each of the last two - and is the first Checker to reach double-digit goals this season. In fact, Dalpe's recent surge has catapulted him into a tie for fifth in the AHL in goals.

Dalpe, who finished last season with 30 tallies, had five goals at the 17-game mark during that campaign.

SPECIAL TEAMS SHINE

The Checkers remain as one of just three teams in the AHL to boast a top-10 power play and a top-10 penalty kill. This comes after a week when the Checkers converted nearly 31 percent on the man advantage over four games and killed seven of their last eight times shorthanded.

THE ALMIGHTY ATLANTIC

Charlotte's division has emerged as one of the best across the league through this first chunk of the season. The top four teams in the Atlantic - Providence, Hershey, Bridgeport and Charlotte - are also the top four teams in the Eastern Conference standings and they take up four of the top five spots in the AHL's overall standings as well.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Justin Sourdif knocked in a goal less than 90 seconds into the game to trigger the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday!

Stay hot Sourdif! ð¥ð§¸ï¸ð¥ð§¸ï¸ð¥ð§¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/r25oepN4yb

- Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) November 26, 2022

RANKS

Zac Dalpe is tied for fifth in the AHL in goals (10)

Zac Dalpe is tied for 10th in the AHL in power-play goals (4)

Zac Dalpe is tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Alex Lyon is tied for seventh in the AHL in wins (6)

Patrick Giles is tied for second among AHL rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Mack Guzda ranks fifth among AHL rookies in goals-against average (2.60)

Michael Del Zotto ranks third among AHL defensemen in shots on goal (54)

Michael Del Zotto is tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in power-play assists (6)

INJURIES

Johnny Ludvig has missed 11 games starting 11/5

Transactions

Incoming

None

Outgoing

11/27 - Aleksi Heponiemi - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 24.3% 9th

Penalty kill 83.3% t-8th

Goals per game 3.05 19th

Shots per game 32.32 9th

Goals allowed per game 3.05 t-12th

Shots allowed per game 29.89 12th

Penalty minutes per game 10.74 30th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (16), Zac Dalpe (14), Anton Levtchi (13)

Goals Zac Dalpe (10), Anton Levtchi (7), Riley Nash (5)

Assists Riley Nash (11), Chris Tierney (9), Santtu Kinnunen (8)

Power play goals Riley Nash (4), Anton Levtchi (3), Three tied (2)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe (3), Anton Levtchi (2), Three tied (1)

Shots on goal Michael Del Zotto (54), Zac Dalpe (53), Connor Bunnaman (46)

Penalty minutes Connor Bunnaman (30), Gerry Mayhew (24), Anthony Bitetto (16)

Plus/minus Aleksi Heponiemi (+6), Logan Hutsko, Riley Nash (+3)

Wins Alex Lyon (6))

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.60)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.911)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.