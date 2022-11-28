The Silver Knights Defeat San Diego Gulls, 5-2, at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 5-2, on Sunday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Spencer Foo had a two-goal game, with both Jonas Rondbjerg and Pavel Dorofeyev recording two-point nights.

The Silver Knights were first on the board with a shorthanded goal at 3:29 in the first period. Byron Froese carried the puck down the ice, and Foo buried it on the backhand to make it 1-0. It also marked Foo's first goal of the season.

Conrad doubled the lead just 5 minutes later, bringing the puck from behind the Knights' own blue line all the way down the ice. He fired in a wrist shot from just above the hash marks for his third point and second goal in the last four games.

Primeau scored on the power play to give Henderson a 3-0 lead. He potted Dorofeyev's rebound, with Rondbjerg collecting the secondary assist.

Rocco Grimaldi put the Gulls on the board with a power-play goal with a minute left in the first period.

Grimaldi scored again early in the second to make it a 3-2 game, but the remainder of the period was scoreless.

Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 32 of 34 shots for a .941 save percentage on the night. He has won three of his last four games.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Dollar Loan Center. Saturday's game is one of Henderson's Theme Knights, the second annual Lucky Launch. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets and bring as many stuffed animals as you can on Saturday!

