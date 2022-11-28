Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Series Preview

For the first time since November 12th, the Abbotsford Canucks are back on home soil and set for a mid-week back to back against the Bakersfield Condors. It'll be the second time this year that the two sides face off, with Abbotsford beating Bakersfield 3-2 in overtime on October 15th.

The puck drops at 7:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday night from the Abbotsford Centre, with both games being part of the "Hockey Fights Cancer" series. It will also mark the only time that Bakersfield make the trip up to Abbotsford this season, with the fourth and final meeting of the season taking place on March 22nd in California.

The Condors sit at 7th place in the Pacific Division, with an 8-7-1-0 record. Their 17 points is one better than Abbotsford's 16 points, and their 7-7-1-1 record. The Condors are 1-4-0-0 in their past five games, being outscored 18-10 along that stretch.

Meanwhile in Abbotsford's past five games, the Canucks are 2-2-1-0, following their recent 4-3 overtime loss in Calgary against the Wranglers.

Christian Wolanin is tied for the fifth most points by a defenceman in the AHL this season with 14 (3 goals and 11 assists). He leads Abbotsford in terms of assists and points. Lane Pederson's seven goals has him leading the team in goals scored, with Collin Delia's four wins the most by an Abbotsford goaltender this year.

Seth Griffith is the man to watch on the Condors, as the winger leads Bakersfield in assists (13) and points (15). Griffith is the only Condor with more than ten points, making Bakersfield the only team in the AHL to not have multiple players with double digit point totals.

Michael Kesselring leads the Condors in goals with seven, while both Olivier Rodrigue and Calvin Pickard each have four wins in net this year. With those wins, Bakersfield is one of just eight teams in the AHL to have multiple goalies with four or more wins. (Bakersfield, Charlotte, Colorado, Hershey, Milwaukee, Ontario, Providence and Tucson)

In terms of special teams, Abbotsford has the edge on the powerplay. Bakersfield's 14.5% powerplay conversion rate is tied for second lowest in the league, while the Canucks sit in the middle of the pack with 21.1%.

The Condors have been shorthanded 80 times so far this season, which is the sixth highest in the league and the most by a team that has played 17 games or fewer. Abbotsford has taken pride in their ability to stay out of the box, taking the seventh fewest penalties across the AHL, averaging less than four a game.

This week's games are the first two of a six game homestand for the Canucks, featuring games against Bakersfield, Laval and Manitoba. Tuesday and Wednesday's games are part of the AHL's Hockey Fights Cancer games, while December 3rd is Teddy Bear Toss.

Tuesday and Wednesday's games against Bakersfield will both be available for streaming on AHLTV.com.

