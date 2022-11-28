Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours; Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds
November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jake Neighbours from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In addition, the Blues assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield.
Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 11 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 201-pound forward has also made seven appearances for the Thunderbirds, posting five assists. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in nine games for the Blues this season, collecting one assist. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound forward has also made nine appearances for the Thunderbirds, recording eight points (four goals, four assists) and four penalty minutes. A native of Burgwedel, Germany, Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
