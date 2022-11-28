Blues Recall F Jake Neighbours; Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds

November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jake Neighbours from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield.

Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 11 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 201-pound forward has also made seven appearances for the Thunderbirds, posting five assists. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in nine games for the Blues this season, collecting one assist. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound forward has also made nine appearances for the Thunderbirds, recording eight points (four goals, four assists) and four penalty minutes. A native of Burgwedel, Germany, Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.