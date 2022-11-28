Gulls Drop 5-2 Decision to Silver Knights

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights tonight at The Dollar Loan Center, bringing their record to 6-13-0-0 overall and 4-6-0-0 on the road.

Rocco Grimaldi scored a pair power-play of goals (2-0=2), marking the second time the right wing tallied multiple power-play goals in a single game (last: Oct. 14, 2018 with Milwaukee at Chicago) and the 15th multi-goal game of his American Hockey League career (last: Feb. 21, 2022 with Milwaukee at Manitoba). Grimaldi maintains the team lead in goals and scoring with 8-11=19 points in 18 games, while ranking tied for second among AHL skaters with six power-play goals this season. The Rossmoor, California native also tops the Gulls leaderboard in scoring on the man-advantage with 6-4=10 points.

Danny O'Regan posted his fourth multi-assist game of the season (0-2=2), earning his 13th helper of the season - and eighth on the power-play - to pace San Diego skaters in both categories.

Olli Juolevi recorded his sixth assist in five games on the play. Juolevi ends the night tied with Nikolas Brouillard for the team lead in assists (10) among defensemen.

Glenn Gawdin also registered his fourth assist of the season, with all of them coming on the power play.

Lukas Dostal made 31 saves on 35 shots, registering an impressive 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage over his last nine games.

The Gulls notched a pair of goals on the man advantage, earning three power-play goals in their last two games (3-for-12) and multiple power-play goals in a single game for the fourth time this season.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego Arena Wednesday, Nov. 30 to take on the Colorado Eagles (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Gulls center Benoit-Olivier Groulx

On the success of the power play:

We changed the units a little bit, so we had different looks out there and we scored two. We are pretty happy with that. We had really good chances that could have changed the game, but they had huge breaks, big blocks. I think the power play was really good today.

On the team's ability to battle back:

Yeah, we knew it was going to be a battle out there especially at the start, and we didn't have to start that we wanted, that's for sure. I don't think we were focused, starting with myself, but I think we're happy with the effort that we put in throughout the game. We battled back, we scored a couple of huge goals, so I think that's a big positive for us.

On maximizing rest and recovery before Wednesday's game:

Yeah, for sure. I think we need some rest both physically and mentally. I think we'll be just fine. I think we're going to do some video tomorrow or in the next couple of days and we'll be fine. We'll get out of that drought. And I think we'll be just fine.

Gulls head coach Roy Sommer

On the slow start in the loss to the Henderson Silver Knights:

Again, you know, down 3-0....I wish I had an answer for you there, but the positive thing is that we made it 3-1 and then we battled back to 3-2 and, you know, it was that way for most of the game. We had some good looks. You know the power play, (Gulls forward) Danny (O'Regan)...I don't know how the guy made a save on it on the 5-on-4 and then he gets the puck right back and, you know, one-times and missed an open net. You know, something he's not used to doing. They battled and, you know, pretty depleted lineup right now. We had four D(efensemen) left and we actually put Osipov on the back, and I thought he did a great job back there. He moved parks, he was physical and kept it simple and was effective for us. So, we might have found a D(efenseman) for a while anyways, which is a good thing. But yeah, I mean, same thing I talked about last night. We were just not getting any 5-on-5 production.

On battling back after falling behind 3-0:

Yeah, I mean, you know it was there but, you know, why does that happen? You know, kind of outshot again at the start. Again, we battled back and you know, we killed off a 5-on-3 and I was going, 'Here we go.' And then we jump on the power play, we turn the puck over, it's in our net on a shorthander. You know, shorthanded goal, and power-play and then a 5-on-5 goal and you know, we just stumbled at the blue line and they come down on a 2-1 and we haven't been giving away a lot of odd man rushes, so it was kind of something that hasn't happened to us a lot lately.

