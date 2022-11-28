Zamula Recalled to Flyers
November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
Zamula, 22, played in two Phantoms games this weekend in his first games of the season with Lehigh Valley. He has also played in nine games with the Flyers in the 2022-23 campaign recording two assists. In his career, Zamula has played in 21 career games with Philadelphia beginning with his NHL debut on April 27, 2021 at the New Jersey Devils.
The 6'3" tall defenseman played in 58 games with the Phantoms last year scoring four goals with 25 assists for 29 points. He has played in 85 career games with Lehigh Valley over two seasons scoring 4-31-35.
Last year, Zamula scored his first career pro goal on November 7, 2021 at Charlotte and later in the season had an extra-attacker tying goal with just 16.1 seconds left on January 5, 2022 at Hershey after which he was recalled to the Flyers the next day.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have points in seven of their last eight games and return to action on Wednesday night hosting the Hershey bears at PPL Center on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Egor Zamula (left)
