Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alex Barre-Boulet to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in one game with the Lightning this season on November 25 against St. Louis, logging 10:01 in ice time. He has played in 16 games with the Crunch this year, recording four goals and 24 points. Barre-Boulet ranks third in the AHL for points and paces the league for assists with 20.

The native of Montmagny, Quebec has played in 32 NHL games with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken, recording six goals and nine points, including two power play goals. Barre-Boulet has also played in 218 AHL games, all with the Crunch, registering 89 goals and 223 points.

Barre-Boulet was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 1, 2018. He was claimed off waivers by Seattle on October 11, 2021 and then re-claimed by the Lightning 11 days later on October 22.

