Calgary's Matthew Phillips Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers forward Matthew Phillipshas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending November 27, 2022.

Phillips tallied three goals and six assists for nine points in four games last week, moving to the top of the AHL scoring leaderboard.

On Tuesday evening, Phillips notched a goal and an assist to help the Wranglers to a 5-3 victory over Coachella Valley, and he added another assist in Thursday's rematch with the Firebirds. On Friday, Phillips scored two goals and assisted on another as Calgary downed Abbotsford, 5-1. And on Sunday afternoon, he recorded three more assists in the Wranglers' 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Phillips has totaled 12 points in his last six games and now leads the AHL with 13 goals and 26 points in 18 contests with the Wranglers. A 24-year-old native of Calgary, Phillips is in his fifth pro season and has totaled 80 goals and 107 assists for 187 points in 217 AHL games with Calgary and Stockton, setting career highs with 31 goals and 68 points in 2021-22.

A sixth-round pick by the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft, Phillips has played one game in the NHL, making his debut on May 19, 2021, vs. Vancouver.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.