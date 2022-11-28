Rockford IceHogs Partner with FanSaves to Connect Fans to Local Sponsors

November 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're excited to offer our fans the opportunity to get in on some great deals from the IceHogs and some of our corporate partners," said Dave Costello, Manager of Marketing and Digital Content. "We love that fans can participate and take advantage of great deals both in and out of the physical space of the arena."

The IceHogs join over 60 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans thousands of deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the IceHogs so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the IceHogs are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the app or sign up for a free account at fansaves.com. They can then follow the IceHogs FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

