Weekly: Penguins Look to Continue Winning Ways After All-Star Break
January 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Tuesday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 3 at San Antonio 2 (OT)
Anthony Angello tallied his team-leading 16th goal of the season, tying the game in the second period. Eventually, Jordy Bellerive came through in the clutch with the overtime game-winner.
Friday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 5 at Charlotte 4
Big nights from David Warsofsky (2G-2A) and Cole Cassels (2G-3A) propelled the Penguins past the Checkers in a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair. The Penguins scored three power-play goals against the top ranked P.K. in the league.
Saturday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS 4 at Charlotte 2
Jordy Bellerive notched two goals in the second period, but Thomas Di Pauli's two tallies in the last two minutes of regulation allowed the Penguins to enter the All-Star Break with a huge win.
Monday, Jan. 27 - 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge
Sam Miletic and the Atlantic Division went the distance and captured the title at the AHL All-Star Challenge three-on-three tournament. Miletic had three points (1G-2A) in four games.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton comes out of the All-Star Break with a tilt against its PA Turnpike rival. The Penguins are 3-0-0-0 against the Phantoms at home this season. Furthermore, Friday is the debut of the Penguins Postgame Concert Series, featuring postgame entertainment from A Proud Monkey.
Saturday, Feb. 1 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Penguins Postgame Concert Series continues on Saturday, with No Quarter taking the stage after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps things up with Bridgeport. The last 14 games between the Penguins and Sound Tigers have been an even split with eight wins apiece.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has points in seven of its last eight games (5-1-0-2).
- During the Penguins' six-game road trip, Jordy Bellerive scored five goals, including an overtime game-winner, and went two-for-two on shootout attempts.
- David Warsofsky has eight points (3G-5A) in his last six games.
- Cole Cassels recorded the 10th five-point game in franchise history on Friday at Charlotte. The Penguins' last five-point game was Apr. 3, 2011 at Syracuse (Nick Petersen).
- Adam Johnson notched his 100th AHL point with an assist in the Penguins' Friday win at Charlotte.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 44 25 10 4 5 59 .670
2. Hershey 46 27 14 2 3 59 .641
3. Providence 46 25 16 2 3 55 .598
4. Springfield 46 25 19 2 0 52 .565
5. Charlotte 43 24 16 3 0 51 .593
6. PENGUINS 45 24 16 3 4 51 .567
7. Lehigh Valley 45 18 21 1 5 42 .467
8. Bridgeport 45 15 25 4 1 35 .389
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Andrew Agozzino 37 14 19 33
Sam Miletic 44 8 19 27
David Warsofsky 34 7 20 27
Adam Johnson 30 7 19 26
Anthony Angello 45 16 19 25
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 13 6-3-2 1.76 .932 1
Casey DeSmith 30 14-11-2 2.95 .903 3
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Jan. 31 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 1 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Tue, Jan. 22 (C) Sam Lafferty Reassigned by PIT
Tue, Jan. 22 (LW) Andrew Agozzino Reassigned by PIT
Thu, Jan. 24 (C) Christopher Brown Reassigned to WHL
Thu, Jan. 24 (D) Michael Kim Reassigned to WHL
Thu, Jan. 24 (C) Matt Abt Reassigned to WHL
