Larsson Reassigned to Walleye

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Filip Larsson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned goaltender Filip Larsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Larsson, 21, has played in seven games for Grand Rapids and three for Toledo during his rookie season. He shows a 2-5-0 record, a 4.01 goals against average and a 0.843 save percentage with the Griffins while tallying a 1-2-0 mark alongside a 3.04 GAA and a 0.886 save percentage with the Walleye. He has not played since Dec. 7 due to injury.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder, Larsson was selected in the sixth round, 167th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit.

During his lone college campaign in 2018-19, Larsson was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the league's Goalie of the Year after posting a 13-6-3 record, a 1.95 GAA, a 0.932 save percentage and four shutouts in 22 appearances while backstopping the University of Denver to an appearance in the NCAA Frozen Four.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Larsson helped Sweden take home the silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Griffins (20-20-2-4) will resume play after the all-star break on Friday at 8 p.m. EST when they head to Iowa.

