Condors Youth Jersey Giveaway Friday with $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs

January 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return from the All-Star Break on a three-game winning streak and host Youth Jersey Giveaway on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Friday. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get great seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Hat Trick Pack, on sale. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase early and arrive early (doors open at 6 p.m.) for the game as a large crowd is expected.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY, $2 BEER, $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Jan. 31 (7 p.m.)

Presented by 23 ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, Three-Way Chevrolet and Michelob Ultra

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Joe Gambardella #5 Condors Youth Jersey

Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission

$1 hot dogs

The Condors host the Ontario Reign in a key Pacific Division matchup

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Game is part of "The Big 6" Pack

