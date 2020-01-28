Condors Youth Jersey Giveaway Friday with $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs
January 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return from the All-Star Break on a three-game winning streak and host Youth Jersey Giveaway on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Friday. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get great seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Hat Trick Pack, on sale. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase early and arrive early (doors open at 6 p.m.) for the game as a large crowd is expected.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY, $2 BEER, $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Jan. 31 (7 p.m.)
Presented by 23 ABC, HOT 94.1 FM, Three-Way Chevrolet and Michelob Ultra
The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will receive a Joe Gambardella #5 Condors Youth Jersey
Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission
$1 hot dogs
The Condors host the Ontario Reign in a key Pacific Division matchup
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.
Game is part of "The Big 6" Pack
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2020
- Kris Versteeg Designer Hat and Fleece Blanket Giveaways Highlight this Weekend - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Youth Jersey Giveaway Friday with $2 Beer and $1 Hot Dogs - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch at Your Service at Turning Stone Resort Casino March 2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly: Penguins Look to Continue Winning Ways After All-Star Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Condors Skinner Named CCM / AHL Player of the Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Bakersfield's Stuart Skinner Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Larsson Reassigned to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Shines Bright at AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Atlantic Division Prevails in 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge - AHL
- Aho Helps Atlantic Division Win All-Star Challenge - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hershey's Vitek Vanecek Named AHL All-Star Challenge MVP - Hershey Bears
- North Division Goes Winless in All-Star Challenge - Belleville Senators
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.