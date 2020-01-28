Roadrunners to Host Wedding on Ice at Friday's Game

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that as a part of this Friday's "I Love Gems Night" presented by My 92.9 FM that two Roadrunners fans will have their wedding ceremony take place during the game.

Annie John and Dustin Powers, two devout Roadrunners fans and Season Ticket Members that met at a Roadrunners game and will have their "special day" this Friday in the midst of the team's meeting with the Colorado Eagles.

During the game's first intermission, Annie and Dustin will say "I Do" on the ice, marking the first marriage to take place at a game in the team's history. Cyndi of My 92.9 FM will introduce them and the two will be featured in an interview with Cyndi on My 92.9 FM during the 6 a.m. hour of Friday morning's show.

"We are very excited to be having a part in what we expect to be the best and happiest day of Annie and Dustin's lives," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "With them being a part of our Season Ticket Member family and having being introduced to one another at a game, we are so honored to have this taking place at Tucson Arena."

Puck drop against the Eagles is set for 7:05 p.m. and as a part of the special game Family Packs, which contain four tickets and four Roadrunners hats (beanies or ball caps of your choosing) are on sale now for just $80. Friday is the first of two home games for the team this weekend, as they'll host the Eagles once again for Harry Potter Night and another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

The Roadrunners begin the second half of their schedule following the AHL's All-Star Break this Friday and Saturday on home ice, seeking to extend their Pacific Division leading record of 28-11-1-0.

Rookie goaltender Ivan Prosvetov continues to lead the American Hockey League in both goals against average (2.33) and save percentage (.929) as a 20-year-old.

