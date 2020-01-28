Condors Skinner Named CCM / AHL Player of the Week
January 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that G Stuart Skinner has been named CCM / AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 26. In recognition of his being named the CCM / AHL Player of the Week, Skinner will be presented with an etched crystal at an upcoming Condors home game.
CCM / AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - STUART SKINNER
Went 3-1-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .946 save percentage while stopping 106 of 112 shots
Recorded his first AHL shutout on Wednesday, Jan. 22, stopping 35 shots including a two highlight reel diving saves (check out the highlights here)
Since Dec. 28, the 21-year old is 8-3-1 in his last 12 decisions with a 2.57 GAA and a .924 save percentage
PAST CONDORS CCM / AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK WINNERS
Jan. 27, 2019 - Joe Gambardella
Oct. 22, 2017 - Nick Ellis
Feb. 26, 2017 - Anton Lander
Nov. 6, 2016 - Taylor Beck
