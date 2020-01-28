Bakersfield's Stuart Skinner Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Bakersfield Condors goaltender Stuart Skinner has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 26, 2020.

Skinner stopped 106 of the 112 shots he faced over four starts during the week (3-1-0, 1.50, .946) for the Condors.

After a 29-save effort at Ontario last Monday afternoon, Skinner made 35 saves for his first career AHL shutout in a 5-0 victory over San Jose on Wednesday. He then led the Condors to back-to-back road wins against Pacific Division-leading Tucson, making 21 saves each in a 3-2 win on Friday and a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Skinner has made 30 appearances with Bakersfield this season, going 15-10-3 with a 3.17 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage. A 21-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., Skinner was a third-round choice by the Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Skinner will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Condors home game.

