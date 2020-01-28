Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 28, 2020 - Canadian Football League (CFL)





This past week the Canadian Football League announced the Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the Toronto Argonauts on July 25th in the first-ever regular season game played in Halifax, Greg Gurenlian of the Premier Lacrosse League's Redwoods announced his retirement after 22 seasons in lacrosse, and former Arena Football League president John Adams was named president of International League Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Highlights from this week are from the American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, NBA G League, NBL Canada, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, XFL and Pacific Coast League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition Highlights

Western Hockey League

Regina Pats forward Riley Krane busts out the silky mitts for his 12th goal of the the season:

United States Hockey League

Travis Treloar of the Lincoln Stars pulled off the famous 'Michigan' goal. What a thing of beauty. Goal of the year?

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Shorthanded. Breakaway. Tyler Hinam wasn't missing this one for the Cape Breton Eagles.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Top Plays of the Week

National Basketball League of Canada

In Chuck Miller's latest Cool Stat of the Week, he takes a look at the shortest players in league history to ever step on an NBL Canada court.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Josh Byrne leads the way with 7 goals in the Buffalo Bandits' thrilling 13-12 OT win vs the Colorado Mammoth.

Miles Thompson catches the rebound and scores the game winner as the Georgia Swarm beat the New England Black Wolves 11-10 in overtime.

The San Diego Seals and Colorado Mammoth will make history when they play the first ever NLL game in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Devan Kaney sat down with both teams to find out how Vegas became a lacrosse destination.

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced that the league will host its third week of play this summer at Stony Brook University in New York. On June 12 and 13, the PLL will play a total of three games at the school's Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Greg Gurenlian has hung up the cleats for his final time. Played 22 seasons. He truly revolutionized the face-off position.

FOOTBALL

XFL

St. Louis BattleHawks offensive tackle Matt McCants returning home to see his son after three weeks of training camp is EVERYTHING.

Canadian Football League

The Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol Americano (CBFA), the gridiron football federation of Brazil, has reached an agreement with the Canadian Football League (CFL) to collectively grow the game. Brazil becomes the 13th nation to see its gridiron football leadership sign a co-operative agreement with Canada's professional football league.

The biggest Touchdown Atlantic ever is coming to Halifax this summer, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced. Rider Nation will invade Nova Scotia when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, July 25 in the first-ever regular season game played in Halifax. The game will be preceded by a three-day "mini Grey Cup festival' featuring music, parties and tons of family-friendly fun.

SOCCER

United Soccer League One

FC Tucson announced that Amanda Powers has taken the reins as the club's first-ever President. A San Diego, California native, Powers arrives in Tucson following a successful run as start-up Chief Operating Officer for New Mexico United, a USL Championship team that had arguably one of the best expansion club performances and led the league in attendance, ticket, and merchandise sales.

BASEBALL

International League

The Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders officially announced John Adams as the team's new president. Members of the RailRiders ownership group were on hand to welcome Adams into his new role ahead of the 2020 season. Adams, 40, is a native of Renovo, Pennsylvania, and returns his baseball roots with this new role.

South Atlantic League

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Kieran Mattison will be the new manager for the 2020 Greensboro Grasshoppers. Kieran Mattison is in his fourth season as a manager in the Pirates system. He spent the 2019 season with Bristol and led the club to a 34-33 record, with a postseason berth for the first time since 2002.

Pacific Coast League

The Colorado Rockies put on a show with their top 3 minor league baseball plays.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

