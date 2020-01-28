Aho Helps Atlantic Division Win All-Star Challenge

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Sebastian Aho scored once and added an assist in the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, helping the Atlantic Division take home the hardware at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers defenseman was named an AHL All-Star for the third time in as many seasons earlier this month and was a consistent threat during the 3-on-3 tournament, less than 50 miles outside of Los Angeles. Aho's three selections to the league's annual showcase are the most for any Sound Tigers players ever.

"I had a lot of fun with this group and it's an honor just to be here," Aho said. "It's always fun to see some familiar faces and winning the tournament made it extra special. I'll remember this for a long time."

The New York Islanders prospect scored his goal on Rochester's Jonas Johansson in a 5-2 win against the North Division. He set up in front of the crease and buried a one-time shot blocker side on a diagonal pass from Providence forward Paul Carey.

He also dished out a helper to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Sam Miletic in the Atlantic's second game. Aho settled the puck near his own blue line and sprung Miletic the other direction for a breakaway goal on Ontario netminder Cal Peterson. The Atlantic Division defeated the Pacific Division 3-2.

The Atlantic started the night with a 3-1 setback to the Central Division in its opening game, but won its next three including a 3-1 victory over the Central in the championship round.

"It's just a lot of fun to put on a show for the fans and see everyone's skill out there," Aho added. "Definitely gets competitive though, and we really wanted to win it."

"I hope the fans in Bridgeport stayed up to watch."

One night prior, Aho and the Eastern Conference All-Stars, captained by former Islander and current Hershey Bears forward Matt Moulson, faced the Western Conference in the 2020 skills competition. Aho participated in three events (the puck control relay, pass and score, and the breakaway relay) as the Eastern Conference came up short in a 18-15 final on Sunday.

Ontario defenseman and local fan favorite Martin Frk stole the show in the hardest shot competition, setting a new AHL record with a blast clocked at 109.5 mph. It also became the hardest shot in North American hockey, topping Zdeno Chara's 108.8 mph blast in the NHL from 2012.

Hershey goaltender Vitek Vanecek was named the All-Star Challenge MVP with nine saves on 10 shots over parts of three games.

