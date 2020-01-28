Kris Versteeg Designer Hat and Fleece Blanket Giveaways Highlight this Weekend

January 28, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





FRIDAY, JAN. 31 VS. MANITOBA MOOSE

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Kris Versteeg Designer Hat Giveaway: The IceHogs will kick off their player designer hat giveaway series, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, by handing out Kris Versteeg's designer hat to the first 1,500 fans at the BMO on Friday.

As a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks and former IceHogs captain, Versteeg designed his hat to honor his time with both the NHL and AHL clubs. "Rockford IceHogs" is stitched in cursive on the front of the black hat with the alternate Hammy logo above the snap-adjustable rear.

Versteeg's autograph is screen printed on the bottom of the flat bill and the sweatband features an inscription celebrating his 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks.

$2 Bud Lights: Each Friday home game during the 2019-20 season features Bud Light cans for just $2. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1 VS. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fleece Blanket Giveaway: The Hogs follow up Kris Versteeg Hat Giveaway Night by giving away fleece blankets replicating the ice surface at the BMO Harris Bank Center to the first 2,500 fans in attendance on Saturday.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Visit our FEVO link HERE or call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465 to purchase a Hogs & Hops package.

February Ticket Package: The Rockford IceHogs are offering a special February ticket package where fans can attend all seven February games for just $49. The February offer is available on a limited basis and will offer fans the flexibility of sitting in different seat locations throughout the month.

With the promotion, fans will receive a seat in a new location for each matchup and are guaranteed an evening in a suite for the IceHogs' game against the San Antonio Rampage on Feb. 21. Fans can purchase up to four seats per package at $49 per seat.

Tickets: Standard tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com. The Hogs & Hops tickets can be purchased using the FEVO link HERE.

To get the February deal, contact the IceHogs front office by calling (815) 986-6465 or by emailing ticketservices@icehogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

