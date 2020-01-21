Weekly: Penguins Continue to Accumulate Points Before All-Star Break

January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS 2 at Texas 5

Kevin Roy and Adam Johnson turned in one-goal, one-assist performances, but a three-goal third period by the Stars put them over the top.

Friday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS 3 at Texas 4 (SO)

The Penguins' power play scored two key goals and Roy notched three points (1G-2A). However, the Stars earned the extra point in a shootout. Emil Larmi turned in a sparkling performance in net after relieving Dustin Tokarski 5:41 into the game.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS 4 at San Antonio 3 (SO)

Jordy Bellerive scored twice in regulation and then tallied the winner during the shootout to put the Penguins back in the win column. Casey DeSmith registered 22 saves and then denied all three Rampage shootout attempts.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS at San Antonio

Two teams determined for wins square off again, this the final matchup between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Antonio this season. The Penguins are 2-1-0-0 against the Rampage, but both wins came after regulation.

Friday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Mike Vellucci continues to look for his first win against his former team, as the Checkers have already beaten the Pens twice this season. However, this will be their first meeting on Vellucci's old stomping grounds, BoJangles' Coliseum.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte face-off for the last time this season with important points in the Atlantic Division playoff hunt on the line. The Checkers are rolling having won 11 of their last 12 games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has points in four of its last five games (2-1-0-2).

- Jordy Bellerive is the second player in Penguins franchise history to score twice and regulation and then score in the shootout, joining Janne Pesonen (Mar. 18, 2009).

- Kevin Roy has six points (3G-3A) in his last four games.

- The Penguins finished their four-game season series against Texas with a 28.6 percent power play.

- Seventeen of Adam Johnson's 24 points this season have come as part of multi-point performances.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 42 23 10 4 5 55 .655

2. Hershey 43 25 13 2 3 55 .640

3. Charlotte 41 24 14 3 0 51 .622

4. Providence 43 23 16 2 2 50 .581

5. Springfield 43 23 18 2 0 48 .558

6. PENGUINS 42 19 16 3 4 45 .536

7. Lehigh Valley 42 18 19 1 4 41 .488

8. Bridgeport 43 15 23 4 1 35 .407

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino^ 35 14 17 31

Sam Miletic 41 8 19 27

Anthony Angello 42 15 9 24

Adam Johnson 27 7 17 24

Stefan Noesen X 22 14 8 22

David Warsofsky 31 5 17 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 13 6-3-2 1.76 .932 1

Casey DeSmith 28 12-11-2 2.96 .903 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Jan. 21 San Antonio AT&T Center 8:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 24 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 25 Charlotte BoJangles' Coliseum 6:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Jan. 17 (D) John Nyberg Assigned by PIT

Fri, Jan. 17 (C) Oula Palve Traded to DAL

Tue, Jan. 20 (C) Joseph Blandisi Recalled by PIT

