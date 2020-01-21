Norris Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators rookie forward Josh Norris has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.
Norris leads all rookies in goals (22) and points (40) in 41 games. His nine power play goals are tied for the fourth most in the AHL and leads all rookie skaters.
He also has six assists on the power play and has two game-winning goals.
The Oxford, MI., native recently had a 13-game point streak snapped that is the second longest in franchise history and is the longest by a rookie.
Norris will join fellow forwards Rudolfs Balcers and Drake Batherson at the game. He is the fifth Senator to make an All-Star Classic after Balcers, Batherson, Gabriel Gagne and Christian Wolanin.
The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic takes place Jan. 26-27.
