Sissons Assigned to Milwaukee on Conditioning

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Colton Sissons to Milwaukee (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

Sissons has missed Nashville's last 10 games after suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 27 vs. Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound center has seven goals and 13 points in 37 games with the Predators this season, with two of his tallies standing as the game-winners. Last season, he recorded a career-high 15 goals and 30 points in 75 games for Nashville and signed a seven-year, $20 million contract with the club on July 22, 2019.

The North Vancouver, BC native spent parts of three seasons with the Admirals and wore the Captain's "C" his final year in 2015-16. During his time in Milwaukee Sissons accumulated 58 goals and dished out 47 assists for 105 points, while skating in 176 contests. Selected to play in the 2014 AHL All-Star Game, he is the only player in Admirals AHL history to record 25-goals in each of his first two seasons.

Sissons will wear number 12 during his conditioning stint.

The Admirals return to the ice tonight at 7 pm when they play host to the Belleville Senators at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

