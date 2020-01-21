Phantoms Power Play

January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Phantoms In The Community:

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have "adopted" a 4th Grade classroom at Cleveland Elementary School in Allentown, just down the street from the PPL Center. When Mrs. Miller's class reaches certain goals they will earn a reward with a visit from some Phantoms players. After the class showed outstanding behavior both inside and outside the classroom, Kyle Criscuolo and Maksim Sushko stopped by for a visit to answer questions and read a book to the class.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 5, Syracuse Crunch 4

The Phantoms continued their homestand on Wednesday with a visit from the Syracuse Crunch for the only time this season. Morgan Frost posted his first professional two-goal performance to lead the way for the Phantoms and Max Willman scored his first AHL goal in a 5-4 victory.

Friday, January 17, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 4, Binghamton Devils 1

Lehigh Valley kept the home success going with a 4-1 win over Binghamton Friday night. Isaac Ratcliffe, German Rubtsov, Nate Prosser and Kurtis Gabriel all found the back of the net as J-F Berube made 25 saves in the win.

Saturday, January 18, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 4, Rochester Americans 0

The Phantoms concluded the week with their fifth-straight win as J-F Berube picked up his second shutout of the week with a 20 save performance in a 4-0 win over Rochester. Greg Carey scored two goals and Max Willman and Mikhail Vorobyev also picked up goals to finish out the homestand.

Next Week:

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

vs. Providence Bruins - Dunkin' Donuts Center

The Phantoms will head back on the round looking to extend their winning streak to six tomorrow against the Providence Bruins. It will be the first trip to Providence of the season start of five-straight road games. Providence currently sits in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a 23-16-2-2 record.

Friday, January 24, 2020

vs. Providence Bruins - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Lehigh Valley and Providence will faceoff again on Friday night with the second of three meetings in Rhode Island this season. The Phantoms have played the Bruins once at home this year, falling 3-0 in the home opener back on October 5. The Phantoms went on to tally points in eight straight games after their loss to Providence in the opener.

Saturday, January 25, 2020

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - XL Center

The Phantoms will head into the All-Star break after the fourth meeting with the Hartford Wolf Pack this year. Lehigh Valley is 2-1 against the Wolf Pack this season but dropped the only meeting in Connecticut on December 13. Hartford is currently in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 23-10-4-5 record.

3 Stars of the Week:

Keep it 100

With two-goals on Saturday, Greg Carey became the first player to score 100 goals for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The mark also tied him with Kirby Law for third in Phantoms overall franchise history in goals.

Beru-bae

Goaltender J-F Berube picked up his second shutout of the season, and second of the week with 20-saves on Saturday. He currently ranks ninth in the AHL with a 2.43 goals-against average.

Slick Willy

Max Willman scored his first AHL goal on Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch. He quickly added his second on Saturday against Rochester. Willman has played 10 games with the Phantoms since signing a PTO on December 19.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.