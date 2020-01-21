Monsters Host Annual Fan-Favorite Cleveland Rocks Night on January 31

January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to partner with 100.7 WMMS: The Buzzard and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to bring back the Monsters' annual Cleveland Rocks Night on Friday, January 31st against the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m.

The first 10,000 fans through the doors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a FREE 100.7 WMMS: The Buzzard Retro T-Shirt created by CLE Clothing Co. The design depicts The Buzzard, the iconic mascot of 100.7 WMMS, in a retro look-and-feel, while wearing a Cleveland Monsters jersey. The WMMS street team will be in the house along with other photo opportunities around the concourse. Once again this season, all 76 Monsters regular-season games, home and away, along with all potential playoff action, is presented live on WMMS' sister station ALT 99.1 FM and the iHeartRadio app.

Fans can enter to win a Monsters team-signed guitar, two tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and four tickets to a Monsters game, all courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals now through January 31st at 11:59 p.m. The Monsters Mobile App is available to download for free at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. More information on the sweepstakes and web entry is available at clevelandmonsters.com/rockhall.

The Monsters Team Shop and WMMS are collaborating for Cleveland Rocks Night with several FieldHouse Exclusive WMMS themed merchandise! The Team Shop Highlight for this night will be a Limited Edition Buzzard Bobblehead for $30 while supplies last. As a special bonus, fans will receive a free WMMS Patch with any Monsters Hat purchased at the Team Shop.

The Monsters Community Corner presented by Cargill will offer several unique opportunities to bid on special-edition rock-themed items including special-edition commemorative guitar picks featuring the Monsters logo, game date, and a facsimile signature of Monsters' co-captain and noted musician Zac Dalpe. Fans can also bid on classic rock vinyl records, hand-picked and signed by select Monsters players. The cover of each record will be signed by a player and include a note about why that album is one of their favorites.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

