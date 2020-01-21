Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Admirals, January 21

January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

For the second straight day it'll be another new venue for the Belleville Senators as they visit the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Senators (25-13-3-1) collected a 3-0 win yesterday afternoon in Rockford, a victory that took them back to the top of the North Division standings. Belleville has also collected points in all six games of its road trip so far, gathering 11 of a possible 12 points.

Milwaukee (28-8-4-2) holds the best record in the AHL with 28 wins and 62 points. The Admirals lead Iowa by nine points in the Central Division race.

The Sens are 16-3-2-0 away from home this season while the IceHogs are 15-3-1-1 on home ice.

Roster notes

No changes overnight for the Senators although they did miss Max Lajoie Monday due to illness.

Joey Daccord is expected to start in goal for the Senators. Jonathan Davidsson, Jordan Szwarz, JC Beaudin, Max Veronneau and Christian Jaros are out for the Senators.

Previous history

Tonight is just the second ever meeting between the two teams. Milwaukee won 4-2 in Belleville on Nov. 16.

Who to watch

Rookie forward Parker Kelly has a hot streak going as he has points in five straight. The Alberta native has six goals and four assists in 36 games this year.

Daniel Carr continues to perform at a high level for the Admirals as he has 32 points in 30 games. He's also got an assist in 11 games with Nashville.

Where to watch

Tuesday's game starts at 8pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.