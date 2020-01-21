Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Announce Details of 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown have teamed up for the "Weekend Getaway" promotion.

Today through Friday, Feb. 21, fans can enter in for the chance to win a prize package, courtesy of the Amerks and Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown.

One grand prize winner will receive an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown based on availability, dinner for two at State Street Bar and Grill as well as breakfast for two at the Holiday Inn. The package also includes two suite tickets to a mutually agreed upon 2019-20 Amerks regular-season home game at The Blue Cross Arena and Amerks autographed merchandise.

Fans can register for the contest online at www.amerks.com/HolidayInn or in person by visiting the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown front desk, located at 70 State St. Fans can also stop by State Street Bar and Grill inside the hotel or visit the Member Services booth, located in the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena, during any Amerks home game throughout the duration of the contest.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

