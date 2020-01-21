See You on January 25th for #BellLetsTalk Night
January 21, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are undefeated in regulation time on this road trip and are maintaining first place atop a tightly contested North division. As they continue to battle for a spot in this year's playoffs, the boys need the fans support at CAA Arena more than ever!
The Sens return home on January 25 to take on the Utica Comets in their #BellLetsTalk game in support of local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Children's Mental Health Services. The first 2,000 fans will get a #BellLetsTalk toque so get to the game early. Gates open at 6pm.
The Sens are back home from their 8-game road trip to host #BellLetsNight vs Utica on January 25!
If this e-mail is not appearing correctly, click here to view in your browser.
The Belleville Senators are undefeated in regulation time on this road trip and are maintaining first place atop a tightly contested North division. As they continue to battle for a spot in this year's playoffs, the boys need the fans support at CAA Arena more than ever!
The Sens return home on January 25 to take on the Utica Comets in their #BellLetsTalk game in support of local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Children's Mental Health Services. The first 2,000 fans will get a #BellLetsTalk toque so get to the game early. Gates open at 6pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2020
- Sens Fall in Milwaukee - Belleville Senators
- See You on January 25th for #BellLetsTalk Night - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Announce Details of 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Dougherty Excited for Milwaukee Return - Belleville Senators
- Sissons Assigned to Milwaukee on Conditioning - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly: Hershey Eyes Division Lead Heading into All-Star Break - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Norris Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Weekly: Penguins Continue to Accumulate Points Before All-Star Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 21-26 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Defenseman Adam Clendening Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Vanecek Added to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Nedeljkovic, Vanecek, Lettieri, Norris, Clendening Added to Rosters for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Griffins Finish off Long Homestand against Wild and Gulls - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Host Annual Fan-Favorite Cleveland Rocks Night on January 31 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Admirals, January 21 - Belleville Senators
- Game 38 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 16 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.