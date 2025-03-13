Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Giants - March 14th-15th, 2025
March 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria B.C. - This weekend, the Victoria Royals will host the Vancouver Giants at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre for the first half of a home-and-home series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 14.
Friday will mark the Royals' final regular-season game at the SOFMC, as they face a division rival in Vancouver, a team they hold a 4-0-0-2 record against this season. The last meeting between the two clubs was a two-game series on February 14 and 15, where the Royals earned three points with a 5-2 win in the opener followed by a 4-3 shootout loss.
The Royals hold an 8-2-0-2 record in their past 12 games. Entering the weekend, they are tied with the Prince George Cougars for the B.C. Division lead with 82 points, respectively.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Keaton Verhoeff - Verhoeff, 16, has recorded 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games so far during his rookie season with the Royals. The Fort Saskatchewan native made history during the team's two-game set last weekend, netting his 19th goal of the season to set a new Royals' franchise record for most goals by a defenceman in a single season.
PORTLAND
Ryan Lin - The Richmond, B.C. product has appeared in 57 games this season, posting 50 points with 45 assists. After recording a helper in the Giants' 3-1 win on March 11, Lin became the first defenceman to record 50 points at 16 years old since Scott Niedermayer in 1989-90.
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (36W-16L-3OTL-7SOL-TP82) - 4th in Western Conference
VANCOUVER - (31W-24L-8OTL-0SOL-TP70) - 6th in Western Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
March 14 v. VAN - 7:05 pm
March 15 @ VAN - 7:00 pm
March 18 @ KAM - 7:00 pm
March 19 @ KEL - 7:05 pm
March 21 @ PG - 7:00 pm
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
