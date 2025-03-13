Cristall Tallies 2 More Points, Chiefs Fall 3-2 to 'Tips

Spokane, Wash. - Fresh off a weekend sweep over the Victoria Royals, Spokane returned home to face top-seeded Everett for another Wednesday Night In The Dub and Delta Hotels by Marriott Night. It was also the final TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Berkly Catton magnet courtesy of TicketsWest.

The Chiefs poured on the pressure to start the first period, managing the first seven shots of the game. Will McIsaac celebrated his 200th career WHL game with the opener at 6:02 for his 6th of the season. Andrew Cristall and Rasmus Ekström were credited with assists on the play.

Everett would answer back with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead thanks to Rymon (7:27) and Liske (11:54).

Spokane was 0-1 on the power play in the first and entered the second frame trailing despite leading the shot count 14-6.

Tyler MacKenzie tallied the only goal of the second period for Everett at 15:17, as Spokane entered the third trailing, 3-1.

The Chiefs would earn a 5-on-3 chance after consecutive penalties to the Silvertips midway through the third period.

Spokane capitalized with an excellent feed from Catton to Cristall at 11:59.

Spokane pressured the Everett zone the rest of the period and pulled Dawson Cowan for the extra attacker. A late penalty to the Chiefs was too much to overcome as Everett held on to win 3-2.

The home team went 2/2 on the penalty kill and 1/3 on the powerplay. Spokane led the shot count 35-25. Andrew Cristall added to his league-leading point total with a goal and assist in Wednesday's game.

Spokane will return to home ice for a pair of games this weekend. Saturday is the Miller Lite Saint Paddy's Jersey Sweepstakes against the Tri-City Americans. The team will be wearing specialty Saint Paddy's themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Big Table Spokane. The main entrance to the Spokane Arena will open early at 3:30 PM for the Bud Light Law Enforcement Exhibition Hockey Game from 4-5 PM featuring members of the local law enforcement community. Sunday is Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires, with over 100 Special Olympics athletes from throughout Washington in attendance. Doors will open at 4 PM for an early 5 PM puck drop against the Everett Silvertips.

