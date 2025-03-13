Shcherbyna Headlines 5-2 Wenatchee Win at Kamloops Wednesday

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia - Three points separated the Wenatchee Wild from the Seattle Thunderbirds going into Wednesday's Western Hockey League game at Sandman Centre, but the Kamloops Blazers entered the night only three points behind the Wild, with both teams in need of a win to stay in the hunt for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Three points was also the haul for Luka Shcherbyna Wednesday, as the Wild pulled past the Blazers for a 5-2 victory - Seattle now holds two games in hand on Wenatchee, pending the resumption of their game Tuesday at the Tri-City Americans. Just four games remain on Wenatchee's 2024-25 regular season slate, with the next three to be played away from home.

Kamloops got off to a quick start, as Oren Shtrom pushed home a second-chance goal off an initial shot from Emmitt Finnie just 21 seconds into the game. However, with 6:19 left in the period, Dawson Seitz finished a 3-on-2 rush by catching a rink-wide pass from Shaun Rios and tossing home a shot to Logan Edmonstone's stick side, tying the game going to the break.

Wenatchee took the lead at 8:09 of the second after Evan Friesen ripped a left-wing chance past Edmonstone's glove, following a pass at the faceoff circle from Tye Spencer. Shcherbyna's first goal with 5:58 to go in the period came unassisted, off a takeaway on the end wall and a wraparound at the post. With 14:48 left in the contest, though, the Blazers picked up a power play goal as Finnie flicked a shot to the top of the net to cut the Wild advantage to 3-2.

After defending the one-goal cushion into the game's final minutes, Miles Cooper pitched a shot from his own blue line into the empty Kamloops net at 18:15, extending the lead back to two goals. With 12 seconds on the clock and the Blazers net empty once more, Shcherbyna capped the night by sweeping the puck down ice with a turnaround toss and into the cage.

Shcherbyna added an assist to his two goals, the first of which held up as the game-winner, while Spencer picked up a pair of assists. Cooper's marker extended his point streak to four games, the team's longest active run. Brendan Gee earned his 11 th win of the year with a season-best 37 saves, as the Wild climbed to 23-33-7-1 on the season.

Finnie led the Kamloops effort with a goal and an assist, as the Blazers finished 1-for-3 on the power play and turned away both Wenatchee power plays. Edmonstone took the loss with 34 saves, while Kamloops fell to 22-36-4-1 on the year.

The Wild continue a five-game road swing Friday as they begin a weekend visit to Prince George - the opening puck drop against the Cougars at CN Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild will return from their trip on Saturday, March 22 to close out their home regular season against the Everett Silvertips.

