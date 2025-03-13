Broncos Fail to Clinch Playoff Spot in Loss to Rebels

March 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos couldn't lock in a playoff spot Wednesday night at home, falling 3-2 to the Red Deer Rebels.

The Rebels would strike first in the period in the latter stages at 15:06 as Jaxon Fuder would notch his 10th on a shot in traffic solving Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB). The Rebels and Broncos would be dead even in shots at 9-9 heading to the second.

Red Deer would continue the offence in the second as Doogan Pederson would one-time his 4th of the season past Reid Dyck at 9:44 to make it 2-0 Rebels. Later on a power play and just with one second left in it, Brett Calhoon would finish off his 8th of the season at 12:23 push the lead to 3-0. But the Broncos would finally solve Peyton Shore when Otto Hanson (Calgary, AB) would fire his 2nd of the season from Jace McFaul (Edmonton, AB) & Kurt Rookes (Manson, MB) would get the Broncos on the board and trail 3-1 heading to the third at 15:52.

Swift Current would then get an early 5-on-3 and would notch a power play goal from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) as Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) at 3:09 to make it a one-goal game. But with the net empty the Broncos could not find the equalizer and drop a 3-2 decision to the Rebels and would drop their 33-27-1-2 and still need just a single point to make the WHL Playoffs for the second straight season. They'll try again Friday at home against the Saskatoon Blades.

