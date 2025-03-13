Saturday's Game vs Tri-City to be Simulcast on SWX and NonStop Local

March 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs' game against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, March 15 will be simulcast on SWX and NonStop Local KHQ. The game will also be seen live in Tri-Cities on SWX.

Saturday's broadcast team will consist of long-time Spokane sports announcer Dennis Patchin on play-by-play, former Chief Dan Holden as the color commentator, and SWX Sports Director Austin Getz as the on-ice host. The game is one of 10 live SWX broadcasts throughout the Chiefs' season, and the first ever to be broadcast live on NonStop Local KHQ.

Saturday's game marks the ninth of 10 contests between the rival clubs in the regular season, as the Chiefs have gone 4-3-0-1 against the Americans so far this year. Spokane is currently third in the Western Conference (88 points), while Tri-City is seventh (69 points). Tri-City is just one point behind the sixth-place Vancouver Giants with a game in hand. If the Chiefs remain the third seed, they will play the sixth-place team in the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Saturday is the Chiefs' annual St. Paddy's Day Celebration, as they'll be wearing specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys that will be auctioned off on the main concourse to benefit Big Table, a nonprofit founded and headquartered in Spokane dedicated to supporting workers in the hospitality industry by building community and caring for those in crisis. Fans were also able to enter to win a customized specialty jersey, courtesy of Miller Lite.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased via spokanechiefs.com or through the Chiefs' Ticket Office at 509-535-PUCK or in person.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.