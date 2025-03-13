Update on Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith
March 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans defenseman Terrell Goldsmith was released from local hospital last night and is currently resting at home. He will continue to be monitored by the Americans medical staff.
The Tri-City Americans sincerely thank everyone for their kind words and support of Goldsmith over the past few days.
