Moose Jaw Warriors Fan Appreciation

March 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, SK - Fan Appreciation Night is back at the Temple Gardens Centre on March 15.

Saturday is our chance to say thank you to all our amazing fans for your support this season. We hope you'll join us for an exciting game with lots of chances to take home some swag and prizes.

Just for having your ticket scanned at the door, you'll be automatically entered to win a pair of season tickets AND a door prize package courtesy of the Holiday Inn Express that includes a hotel stay and a gift card to a local restaurant.

Thanks to the Temple Gardens Centre, the first 200 fans through the door will also get a bag of popcorn. SaskPromo will also be giving away copies of last year's signed Championship photo.

On the concourse, you can enter the raffle to win a Connor McDavid jersey, thanks to Canadian Tire, or a raffle to win a Warriors wrapped fridge, courtesy of SaskPromo.

You can also enter the full team jersey raffle to win one of the jerseys that the Warriors will wear on the ice that night. The winners of the jersey raffle will be drawn live in venue during the second intermission. Winners will be personally contacted Sunday morning by a Warriors staff member. The Warriors will also be hand-delivering these jerseys to some lucky winners.

During the game, we've also got over twenty section giveaways planned! We've got bobbleheads, t-shirts, sunglasses, tote bags, signed pucks, and more. We've also got the opportunity for a few lucky fans to answer trivia questions, and if they answer correctly, they may be heading home with a Championship Replica Ring.

Thank you to Canadian Tire, Holiday Inn Express, Temple Gardens Centre, and our game sponsor, SaskPromo, for the help in celebrating the best fans in the WHL.

You can get your tickets for Saturday's Fan Appreciation game online or at the Temple Gardens Centre Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.