Weekend Preview Features Three Home Games to Start 2025

Games: Date: Time: Location:

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines 1/3 7:00 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Co. RecPlex

Lincoln at Des Moines 1/4 6:30 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Co. RecPlex

Fargo at Des Moines 1/5 4:30 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Co. RecPlex

Results: Week of Dec. 26-31 Record for the Week: 1-1-0-0

Des Moines (5) at Omaha (0) on Dec. 26

Des Moines (2) at Sioux Falls (3) on Dec. 31

Des Moines Top Scorers

F - Jack Kernan 27 GP (13g,14a) 27 pts

F - Ben Kevan 18 GP (6g,12a) 18 pts

F - Andrew Clarke 27 GP (9g,8a) 17 pts

Des Moines Goaltenders

G - Max Weilandt 14 GP | 7-4-0 | 2.80 GAA | .881%

G - Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau 16 GP | 5-10-1 | 3.76 GAA | .879%

Bucs Team Notes:

Jack Kernan leads the team with 99 shots on goal, followed by Ben Kevan's 61. Kernan also leads the club with 27 points, 13 goals, seven PPGs and is second tied for the team lead with 14 assists in 27 games. He is second in the USHL for PPGs.

Ben Kevan was named to the Chipotle All-American Game on Jan. 16.

Defenseman Richard Baran was named to Team Slovakia's roster for the World Junior Championship.

The Bucs traded defenseman Edison Engle (+ a pick) to Dubuque for Ryan Kroll, Nathan Hauad and a pick.

The Bucs are 9-4-1-0 when scoring first this season.

Cedar Rapids Rough Riders

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Cedar Rapids

Overall Record 12-14-1-0 12-13-1-1

Home Record 5-9-0-0 6-6-1-0

Road Record 7-5-1-0 6-7-0-1

Goals For 80/2.96 (12) 70/2.59 (15)

Goals Against 93/3.44 (11) 81/3.00 (8)

PP% 23.8% (6) 14.4% (14)

PK% 72.6% (15) 75.6% (13)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs Cedar Rapids 0-1-0-0 0-0-0-0

Cedar Rapids vs Des Moines 0-0-0-0 1-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Cedar Rapids (5) at Des Moines (3) Oct. 18

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines on Jan. 3

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Jan. 26

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Feb. 21

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Mar. 7

Cedar Rapids at Des Moines on Mar. 8

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids on Mar. 9

Cedar Rapids Top Scorers -

F - Amine Hajibi 25 GP (10g,14a) 24 pts

F - Daniel Astapovich 27 GP (9g, 10a) 19 pts

F -Heath Nelson 26 GP (7g,7a) 14 pts

Cedar Rapids Goaltenders

G - AJ Reyelts 20 GP | 9-8-1 | 2.82 GAA | .892%

G - Devin Rustile 2 GP | 2-0-0 | 2.66 GAA | .878%

Cedar Rapids Notes:

Goalie AJ Reyelts ranks second in the USHL with 1150 minutes played. He is 17th overall in goals against average.

Amine Hajibi is tied for 14th overall in points.

Cedar Rapids has been outscored 45-37 on the road.

The Roughriders are 9-3-0 when scoring first this year.

Lincoln Stars

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Lincoln

Overall Record 12-14-1-0 19-10-0-0

Home Record 5-9-0-0 10-5-0-0

Road Record 7-5-1-0 9-5-0-0

Goals For 80/2.96 (12) 110/3.79 (3)

Goals Against 93/3.44 (11) 79/2.72 (2)

PP% 23.8% (6) 28.0% (2)

PK% 72.6% (15) 83.5% (3)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs Lincoln 0-0-0-0 0-1-0-0

Lincoln vs Des Moines 1-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Des Moines (3) at Lincoln (4) on Oct. 11

Lincoln at Des Moines on Jan. 4

Lincoln at Des Moines on Jan. 24

Des Moines at Lincoln on Mar. 29

Lincoln Top Scorers

F - Jack Pechar 23 GP (10g,17a) 27 pts

F - Daniel Shlaine 28 GP (11g,14a) 25 pts

F - Layne Loomer 28 GP (8g,14a) 22 pts

Lincoln Goaltenders

G - Yan Shostak 20 GP | 11-8-0 | 2.43 GAA | .908%

G - William Prowse 12 GP | 7-2-0 | 2.83 GAA | .897%

Lincoln Notes:

Forwards Jack Pechar (T-5) and Daniel Shlaine (T-9) both sit among the top 10 in the USHL for points.

Michael Sandruck sits third in the USHL with 72 penalty minutes in 22 outings.

Lincoln's Yan Shostak is seventh in the USHL with a 2.43 g.a.a. and batterymate William Prowse is 14th at 2.67 g.a.a.

The Stars are 13-1-0-0 when scoring first this season.

Lincoln is outscoring opponents 40-26 in the second period.

Fargo Force

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Fargo

Overall Record 12-14-1-0 18-7-2-2

Home Record 5-9-0-0 9-4-0-2

Road Record 7-5-1-0 9-3-2-0

Goals For 80/2.96 (12) 98/3.38 (8)

Goals Against 93/3.44 (11) 82/2.83 (6)

PP% 23.8% (6) 19.2% (9)

PK% 72.6% (15) 87.5% (1)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 Home Away

Des Moines vs Fargo 0-1-0-0 0-0-0-0

Fargo vs Des Moines 0-0-0-0 1-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Fargo (4) at Des Moines (0) on Nov. 1

Fargo at Des Moines on Jan. 5

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 10

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 11

Fargo Top Scorers

D - Sam Laurila 25 GP (4g,19a) 23 pts

F - Merril Steenari 29 GP (16g,6a) 22 pts

F - Reid Daavettila 25 GP (7g,14a) 21 pts

Fargo Goaltenders

G - Alan Lendak 18 GP | 13-3-0 | 2.27 GAA | .916%

G - Damian Slavik 10 GP | 4-3-1 | 3.40 GAA | .875%

Fargo Notes:

Forward Merril Steenari is second in the USHL with 16 goals in 29 games played.

Sam Laurilla is third among USHL defensemen with 19 assists and 23 points in 25 games played. He is tied for fourth overall in the USHL for assists and second best among blueliners.

Force goalie Alex Lendak ranks among the best in the USHL. He is first in wins (13), second in goals against average (2.27), and he is tied for third in the league with two shutouts.

The Force are 11-3-2-1 when scoring first this season.

Bucs Return Home For A Hat Trick of Home Games Starting Jan. 3

The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup. Des Moines hosts 2-for-1 beer night (some restrictions apply). It's also a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

On Jan. 4, the Lincoln Stars visit the Bucs or 6:30 p.m. faceoff. The team is encouraging fans to bring new or gently used Hats and Mittens for those in need this winter. Fans may stick around after the game and join the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 45-minute post-game skate.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. as the Bucs welcome the Fargo Force. It sets up as a perfect family day. Early puck drop from and action-packed fun for all.

Tickets available now at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827.

Ask the Prez

A New Era of Bucs hockey was launched in November with the hiring of President Eric Grundfast. There is no time better than the present to "ASK THE PREZ"? Bucs fans are encouraged to "Ask Eric" in the link below. The Q&A will be posted on bucshockey.com at a future date. He can't wait to hear from you!!! ASK ERIC

