Bucs Defenseman Richard Baran to Play for Slovakia at World Juniors

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

URBANDALE, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers, proud USHL affiliate, announced today that defenseman Richard Baran has been selected to play for Team Slovakia in the upcoming 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which runs from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Ottawa, ON.

Baran, 19, has suited up 25 times for the Buccaneers this season, setting up two goals and dishing out 14 assists for 16 points. The Bratislava, Slovakia native is among the top scoring defensemen in the USHL. He is tied for fifth in the league for points and fourth in the league for assists by a blueliner. His seven power-play assists are tied for third overall among defensemen in the USHL. The Arizona State University commit is tied for second on the Bucs in points, leads the club in assists, including power-play assists.

"The U20 World Junior Championships is the greatest tournament on the hockey calendar," said Buccaneers Head Coach Matt Curley. "To have one of our own in Richie Baran representing both his country and family on that stage is a once in a lifetime opportunity. He is a tremendous player and person. We could not be happier for Richie to have this chance to play at the greatest tournament in the world. We can't wait to watch him and Team Slovakia this holiday season!"

The 49th World Junior Ice Hockey Championship begins on Dec. 26 and ends with the gold medal game on Jan. 5. The tournament is held in Ottawa with games scheduled for play at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place. The ten countries participating includes: the United States, Finland, Canada, Latvia, Germany, Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan. The United States defeated Sweden for the gold medal in the 2024 WJC.

The USHL in the middle of the holiday break and the Bucs won't play again until Dec. 28 with a 6:05 p.m. faceoff at Omaha. The Bucs will not return home until Friday, Jan. 3 to host Cedar Rapids in a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup. The puck drops at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 7 p.m. It's a Fareway Friday, so fans that bring a Fareway receipt may receive a BOGO ticket offer at the box office. It marks a stretch of three straight games at home with visits from Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Fargo at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

