Bucs Acquire Kroll, Hauad and a Pick in Trade with Dubuque

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







URBANDALE, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers, in conjunction with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, announced on Saturday, the team has acquired defenseman Ryan Kroll, forward Nathan Hauad and a 2025 Phase 2 third-round pick in exchange for defenseman Edison Engle and a 2026 Phase 2 fourth-round pick. Additionally, the Buccaneers announced forward Blake Zielinski has joined the team on a full-time basis.

Kroll, 18, played in 25 games this season for Dubuque, picking up one assist. The Plainfield, IL native spent the 2023-24 season with the Omaha Lancers, setting up three goals in 55 games played. The 6-foot, 188-pound defenseman is committed to UMass-Lowell. Over his USHL career, the left shot blueliner has four assists in 72 games played.

Hauad, 16, is currently playing for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies (16U-AAA). He spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Windy City Storm (15U-AAA) where he potted 35 goals in 52 games played. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward also added 45 assists for 80 points.

Engle, 17, has suited up 20 times for the Buccaneers this season, setting up two goals with a -4 rating. In 53 career games with the Bucs, the Arlington Heights, IL native posted 15 assists and 16 points.

Blake Zielinski, 17, has played in seven games for the Buccaneers this season, setting up six goals and totaling seven points. Prior to joining Des Moines, Zielinski scored 11 goals and totaled 18 points in nine games for the North Jersey Avalanche (16U-AAA). The 6-foot, 175-pound forward is committed to Providence College.

Des Moines will visit Sioux Falls on New Year's Eve with a 6:05 p.m. faceoff. The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup.

On Jan. 4, the Lincoln Stars visit the Bucs or 6:30 p.m. faceoff.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. as the Bucs welcome the Fargo Force.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

