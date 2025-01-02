Capitols Add MacDonald to Roster

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols announced the team has added forward Landon MacDonald to the team's roster.

MacDonald, 20, has played in 28 games with Vernon in the BCHL this season. He registered the second most points among the Vipers with 21 including a team leading 13 goals. Last season, MacDonald played in the NAHL, splitting his time between North Iowa and Kenai River.

The forward hailing from Brighton, Michigan, played in 11 USHL games with Muskegon in 2021-22. In those games, MacDonald was able to record one goal and one assist.

MacDonald will wear number 25 for the Capitols and is expected to make his debut with the team this weekend.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.