Caps Fall in Overtime, Green Bay Completes Sweep

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols battled hard but came up short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday night at the Resch Center.

After two scoreless periods, Green Bay broke the deadlock at 7:30 of the third period with a goal from William Samuelsson, assisted by Egor Shilov and Vasily Zelenov. Madison responded at 14:58 when John Stout buried his fourth goal of the season, with assists from Jackson Nevers and Bobby Cowan, to force overtime.

The extra frame was short-lived, as Green Bay's Lukas Peterson scored just 21 seconds into overtime, with an assist from Aidan Park, to secure the victory.

The Capitols return to action next weekend as they continue a four-game stretch against Green Bay.

