Stampede Hold off Bucs 3-2

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (12-14-1, 25 pts) were defeated by the Sioux Falls Stampede (19-6-4, 40 pts) 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Forward Noah Urness led the Sioux Falls offense with a pair of goals on the night. Des Moines forward Jack Kernan also enjoyed a multi-point night. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (5-10-1) made 22 saves in the defeat. Stampede goalie Aiden Wright (11-3-1) stopped 21 of 23 shots in the win. The Bucs return home for three straight games beginning Friday at 7 p.m. as they host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Bucs forward Jack Kernan opened the scoring with an early power-play goal, putting the Bucs ahead 1-0 just 4:27 into the first period. Kernan's wrist shot from the center of the right-wing circle was set up by Jacob Jastrzebski and Ben Kevan. Sioux Falls forward Noah Urness responded, sneaking the puck past Seguin-Lescarbeau 18:18 into the opening frame. Urness' first of the night came from Bryce Ingles and Aiden Wright, tying the game at 1-1.

Urness capitalized on an early power play for Sioux Falls 4:33 into the middle frame, finishing off a rebound. Urness' sixth of the season came from Reid Varkonyi and Alexei Vlasov, pulling the Stampede ahead 2-1 through two periods of play.

Sioux Falls forward Sam Spehar continued the Stampede momentum with a goal 12:38 into the final frame. Ethan Wyttenback and Joe Belisle assisted on Spehar's eleventh of the season, expanding the Sioux Falls lead to 3-1. Bucs forward Blake Zielinski put the puck past Wright with his second goal of the season 15:39 into the final frame. Kernan had the lone assist as the Bucs pulled back to within a goal at 3-2.

The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup. Des Moines hosts 2-for-1 beer night (some restrictions apply). It's also a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

On Jan. 4, the Lincoln Stars visit the Bucs for a 6:30 p.m. faceoff. The team is encouraging fans to bring new or gently used Hats and Mittens for those in need this winter. Fans may stick around after the game and join the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 45-minute post-game skate.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. as the Bucs welcome the Fargo Force. It sets up as a perfect family day. Early puck from and action-packed fun for all.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

