Bucs Cruise to 5-0 Win at Omaha

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (12-13-1, 25 pts) defeated the Omaha Lancers (6-18-4, 16 pts) 5-0 Saturday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Bucs came out hot in the opening frame, with goals from Dylan Moran, Ryan Seelinger and Brittan Alstead to give Des Moines an early lead. The team never looked back as goalie Max Weilandt (7-4-0) stopped all 13 Lancer shots on goal for the shutout. Three Bucs enjoyed a multi-point night, led by Jack Kernan's three points and Moran's pair of goals in the win. Omaha goalie Mikhail Yegorov (3-10-2) stopped 43 of 48 shots from Des Moines. The Bucs will play in Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Moran opened the scoring with his second tally of the season at 8:25. Moran scored off a centering pass from Blake Zielinski. Jack Kernan also had a hand in the goal 8:25 into the first period that put the Bucs ahead 1-0. Des Moines' Ryan Seelinger capitalized on the Bucs' first power-play of the night with assists from Kernan and Jacob Jastrzebski. Seelinger's ninth of the season came at 15:24, extending the Bucs lead to 2-0. Brittan Alstead finished off a backdoor feed to beat Yegorov for his third of the season at 19:38. Ben Kevan had the lone assists on Alstead's goal to put the Bucs ahead 3-0 at the end of the first period.

The Bucs used a power-play goal by Kernan 19:18 into the middle frame, giving the Bucs a 4-0 lead. Kernan's slap shot from the left-wing circle came off a cross-ice pass by Zielinski, who was awarded the lone assist.

The Bucs maintained their momentum in the final period. Moran's third of the season came off a backhanded pass by Andrew Clarke at 9:17. Gus Thorp picked up his first point of the season with an assist on the goal that concluded the scoring in favor of the Bucs at 5-0.

Des Moines will visit Sioux Falls on New Year's Eve with a 6:05 p.m. faceoff. The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup. Des Moines hosts 2-for-1 beer night (some restrictions apply). It's also a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

On Jan. 4, the Lincoln Stars visit the Bucs or 6:30 p.m. faceoff. The team is encouraging fans to bring new or gently used Hats and Mittens for those in need this winter. Fans may stick around after the game and join the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 45-minute post-game skate.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. as the Bucs welcome the Fargo Force. It sets up as a perfect family day. Early puck from and action-packed fun for all.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

Follow the Bucs on social media via "X" @bucshockey, Facebook.com/bucshockey and Bucshockey on Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.