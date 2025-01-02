Capitols Drop Series Opener in Green Bay

January 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols opened their weekend series with a 4-1 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday night at the Resch Center.

Green Bay's Mykhailo Danylov opened the scoring just 3:07 into the first period with an unassisted tally. Madison answered early in the second period when Charlie Michaud netted his third goal of the season on the power play, assisted by Finn Brink and Diego Johnson, tying the game at 1-1.

The Gamblers quickly regained momentum as Vasily Zelenov scored at 7:08, with assists from Lukas Peterson and Egor Shilov. Danylov struck again later in the second period to give Green Bay a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Despite the Capitols' best efforts to close the gap, Danylov completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 18:07, sealing the win for Green Bay.

The Capitols will look to rebound when the two teams meet again on Saturday night in Green Bay.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.