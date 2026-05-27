Week 2: Western Conference Player of the Week Kelsey Plum
Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Plum Dawg is your Western Conference Player of the Week
Kelsey Plum was immaculate in week 2 and averaged 27.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 8.0 APG (2-0 record) to lead the Los Angeles Sparks
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026
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