Week 2: Western Conference Player of the Week Kelsey Plum

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Plum Dawg is your Western Conference Player of the Week

Kelsey Plum was immaculate in week 2 and averaged 27.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 8.0 APG (2-0 record) to lead the Los Angeles Sparks

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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